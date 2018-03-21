TRS MP blames Govt for Parliament disruption

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday blamed the Union Government for the disruption of Parliament.

Her remarks came after the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 'proposing deduction of the salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work'.

Kavitha posted on Twitter, "Wow..This is like "ulta chor kotwal Ko daantein". No party or MP will want to protest on the floor of the house,if Govt of the day timely addresses their issues."

In his letter to Mahajan, BJP MP said, "I am writing this with great anguish over the stalemate in the Lok Sabha. As a member of the Lok Sabha, I am pained to see the unprecedented chaos in the House resulting in loss of valuable time of the Parliament." "It is equally disturbing to see how public representatives, who are primarily responsible for lawmaking, are running away from their responsibilities. I, therefore, propose deducting the salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work. Let's follow the fair practice of No Work No Pay," the letter read. (ANI)