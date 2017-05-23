TRS parliamentary party meet to be held on May 27

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Telangana Rashtra Samithi parliamentary party and legislature party meeting, under the Chairmanship of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be held on Saturday.

The meeting will be held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The meeting will discuss among other, things regarding party membership and party's committee formation.

It will also discuss on the welfare and development activities being implemented in the state.

Discussion will also take place on the activities pertaining to welfare and development to be taken up in the state as part of state formation day and the next two days as part of celebrations.

Since this will be an important meeting, Rao has requested all the party MPs , MLAs and MLCs to attend the same without fail. (ANI)