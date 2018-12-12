TRS registers thumping victory, to form govt in Telangana

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections on Tuesday, bagging 88 seats out of the 119-member assembly.

Second in the race was Congress which achieved 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which got seven seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with only one seat.

Earlier today, Owaisi had lauded TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao for retaining power in Telangana, and stressed on the need for India to have a 'non BJP and a non-Congress government' in the centre.

"K. Chandrashekhar Rao has all the capabilities and capacities to ensure that a non-Congress government comes into existence when the next parliament election takes place. This country requires a non-Congress and a non-BJP government," he said. Meanwhile, KCR, who will take charge as the Chief Minister, told the media: "In the next six months, we will work for poor people, employment for youth and addressing minority issues. I have seen that there were some problems during the election time. We will clear those problems in the next six months. We will help all those who are struck by poverty irrespective of their caste." On December 7, single-phase elections were held in Telangana, wherein 67 per cent voting was recorded in the state. The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Rajat Kumar said that Hyderabad witnessed lowest voting with 50 per cent voter turnout while Adilabad district was highest with 76.5 per cent vote. (ANI)