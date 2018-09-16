TRS resorting to minority appeasement: Amit Shah

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah, who launched the party's poll campaign in Hyderabad on Saturday, said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is resorting to minority appeasement and vote bank politics.

Shah, attacked TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao saying, "Why he has gone for early polls? If he can't form the government in May 2019. How can he win in December? TRS party is afraid of MIM party to celebrate the Telangana Liberation day on September 17. If BJP forms government in Telangana, all the BJP leaders will grandly celebrate the Telangana Liberation day on September 17."

He also accused the TRS and MIM of protecting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Hyderabad. "KCR had made fun of Dalits in Telangana by promising a Dalit will be the first chief minister for Telangana state in 2014. Is KCR ready to make a Dalit Chief Minister this time? TRS has collaborated with the MIM party and KCR had given 12 per cent reservations for minorities.TRS and MIM parties are protecting all the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Hyderabad. The BJP will kick out all the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from the state if we form the government. Rahul Gandhi was in a dream that they will form the government in Telangana," Shah added. Shah also claimed that the TRS did not utilise the fund provided by the Centre for the development of the state."The BJP-led Centre gave Telangana over Rs 2 lakh crore in the last 4.5 years, and the TRS did not utilise it well for the state's development," he stated. Telangana was scheduled to go to polls in June 2019, however, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to go for early polls and dissolved the state assembly earlier this month, necessitating the constitution of a new government. (ANI)