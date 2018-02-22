Trudeau should respect sentiments of Indian govt.: Sunil Jakhar

[India], Feb. 22 (ANI): Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should respect the sentiments of the Indian government.

"Prime Minister Trudeau should respect the sentiments of the Government of India, especially the people of Punjab. He is the head of state and he had assured that Canada will not support terrorism in any form to Captain Amarinder Singh," Jakhar told ANI.

The Congress leader's statements come after a convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20, during the Canadian first family's visit to India.

However, the Canadian High Commission on Thursday confirmed that the invitation to Khalistani terrorist to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception has been rescinded. "The High Commission has rescinded Mr.Atwal's invitation. We do not comment on matters related to the PM's security," Canadian Consulate in Mumbai told ANI. Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. At the time of the 1986 shooting, he was a Sikh separatist active in the pro-Khalistan International Sikh Youth Federation. He and three others were convicted in 1987 of trying to kill Malkiat Singh Sidhu. Trudeau, who is in India on a week-long State visit, has been under pressure throughout his tour to answer Indian concerns about Sikh separatism in Canada. (ANI)