Trudeau will meet Punjab CM on Wednesday

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on February 21 in Amritsar. The CM, who will receive Trudeau in Amritsar on 21 February and accompany him to the Golden Temple, had sought a structured meeting with him from the ministry of external affairs. Reports say that Amarinder Singh is concerned about a Khalistani separatist movement allegedly being run from Canadian soil.

Trudeau will be in Mumbai tomorrow.

Trudeau and his family today offered prayers at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhigram today and visited the Sabarmati Ashram as part of their day-long visit to Gujarat.

The family travelled straight to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad after arriving here this morning. Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie and their three children, visited Hriday Kunj, the place where Mahatma Gandhi lived and from where he ran the non-violence movement. Dressed in traditional Indian clothes, they also tried their hand at Mahatma Gandhi's spinning wheel. Yesterday, Trudeau, accompanied by his wife and three children, visited the Taj Mahal. This is his second visit to the Taj. He tweeted, "I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India." While officials said that Trudeau's visit to Gujarat will be the first by a Canadian prime minister, the absence of PM Modi to shepherd him around has raised eyebrows, especially by the Canadian media. Speculation is rife that PM Modi's absence is a snub for Justin Trudeau because of India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada and support for a separate Khalistan state.