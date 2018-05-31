Trump regrets picking Jeff Sessions as attorney general

[USA], May 31 (ANI): Venting out his anger over the Russian meddling probe, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he rued his decision of picking attorney general Jeff Sessions to head the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Trump was cited by Republican Party's Trey Gowdy, wherein the latter told in a CBS interview that "he wished that he could pick someone else to lead the DoJ."

As per The Hill, Gowdy, who was later quoted by Trump said the US President was merely "expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterwards."

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, "Rep.Trey Gowdy, "I don't think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country's...."

"....chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, 'oh by the way I'm not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too...and that's how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn't you tell me before I picked you.....", the US President wrote his second tweet on the micro-blogging site.

"...There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!" And I wish I did!", Trump wrote in his third tweet.

A top backer of Trump campaign, Sessions decided to recuse himself from the Russian meddling probe after it was revealed that during the 2016 presidential election, he had not disclosed the "contacts" with the US ambassador to Russia.

The decision was slammed by Trump, calling it as an "ultimate betrayal". The US President has earlier said that he wanted an attorney general to shield him "legally and politically."

Aides close to Trump have said that the US President did not fire Sessions as it would draw massive flak among others.

Instead, Trump has been lambasting special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigating team for "undermining" the credibility of the Russian meddling probe.

Mueller, who is investigating the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, has planned to wrap the probe into whether President Donald Trump obstructed the Russia inquiry by September 1, the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani had told Fox News, earlier.

According to the report, the date, however, is conditional as it comes with the clause from Mueller, which states, "if he is able to interview Trump by mid-July".

The former mayor of New York City urged that the investigation should end soon so that it doesn't affect Republican chances in November's midterm elections.

Giuliani also urged the swift wrapping of the probe in the backdrop of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey revelation in the last days of the 2016 presidential race that he was reopening the investigation into then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's email server, according to several media reports.

Russia had earlier denied meddling in the US election campaign and Trump called Mueller's probe a "political witch hunt". (ANI)