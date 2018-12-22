Trump threatens Govt shutdown over funding for proposed border wall

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he is prepared for a long government shutdown over funding for his proposed border wall.

Placing the blame on the Democrats, Trump threatened a shutdown tweeting, "Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!"

According to The Hill, the Republicans in the House passed a funding bill on Thursday that would add more than 5 billion USD for the border.

On Friday, the Senate began taking an initial mandatory vote on the House-passed bill but quickly encountered problems.

The Democrats in the House have vowed not to support a bill that includes funding for Trump's border wall, increasing the likelihood of a partial government shutdown at midnight. Trump's accusation on Democrats comes a week after he organised a televised Oval Office meeting Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) saying that he would own any shutdown over border security. "I am proud to shut down the government for border security. I will take the mantle. I will shut it down, I'm not going to blame you for it," the US President had asserted. In January 2017, Trump had signed an executive order that initiated the process of building a wall on the US-Mexico border. The Trump administration was seeking five billion USD to build the wall. Democrats and some Republicans do not support Trump's agenda on building the wall and have urged the US president to work with Congress on reforming the US immigration system.