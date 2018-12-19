Trump's Commission releases report for keeping students, teachers safe at schools

[USA], Dec 19 (ANI): After undertaking comprehensive research, the Commission on School Safety, established by US President Donald Trump, released its report with recommendations to keep school children safe from incidents of shooting that have claimed the lives of hundreds of children across the state.

The Commission headed by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and was established after the Stoneman Douglas high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February which killed 17 people.

The body especially endorsed the 'Extreme Risk Protection Order laws' which gives authorities a temporary way to keep those who threaten society from possessing or purchasing firearms, according to an official White House release

Furthermore, the Commission gave importance to improving access to mental health services "as a vital means of reducing school violence", including identifying youth at risk for mental illness. The Commission collated the report after hosting meetings, field visits, and listening sessions across eight States and the District of Columbia and reviewed more than 1,500 comments from the public. They met with students, parents, teachers, administrators, counsellors, law enforcement, mental health professionals, security personnel, and others for the report. Calls were made for tighter regulations to prevent gun violence by the student-led campaign 'Never Again MSD' which was helmed by student survivors from the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida. They demanded legislative action be taken to prevent similar shootings in the future and called out US policymakers who have received funding by the National Rifle Association (NRA). (ANI)