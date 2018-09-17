Trump's SC pick's sexual assault accuser comes forward

Washington: A woman accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct more than 30 years ago has come forward publicly, detailing her allegations about President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

In an exclusive interview with Washington Post, Christine Blasey Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend - both "stumbling drunk" corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her over her clothes. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me," said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing." Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh's friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.