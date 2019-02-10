Truth will always prevail: Robert Vadra

[India] Feb 10 (ANI): Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate three times for his involvement in a money laundering case, on Sunday said "truth will always prevail."

"Good Morning, Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time, I'm fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I'm put through. "Truth will always prevail". Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy weak," Vadra wrote on Facebook.

The businessman was grilled by ED for over eight hours on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case. He has been summoned by the ED thrice this week. On February 7, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached the ED office to take her husband Vadra back home from the office of ED, where he was questioned in the case. Vadra was questioned for around six hours for the first time in the case on Wednesday. The probe agency has alleged that Vadra owns several properties in the United Kingdom. Vadra has denied the allegations against him. The Patiala House court has granted interim bail to Vadra on February 2 till February 16 in connection with the case. (ANI)