Truth will never be silenced: Rahul on killing of Gauri Lankesh

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh on Tuesday, saying the truth will never be silenced.

"The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished," he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Gauri a rationalist silenced by gunshots. Her murder is an attempt to stifle reason, to silence those holding contrarian views. Tragic."

Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru. Lankesh, said to be in her 50s, edited a Kannada tabloid 'Lankesh Patrike' besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics.