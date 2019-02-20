Trying to put JeM chief Masood Azhar on UN sanctions list: France envoy to India

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler on Wednesday said that his country is “pushing” to put Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the UN sanctions list.

This will be the second time that France will put forth its proposal at the United Nations.

In 2017, France, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, had moved a proposal at the UN Sanctions Committee 1267 to get Azhar declared as a “global terrorist”, but it was blocked by China.

"We are very much pushing in that direction. It has been two years that we are trying to put him on the UN sanctions list," Ziegler told ANI at the five-day Aero India 2019 show which began here today. India’s attempts to list Azhar at the UN Security Council have been repeatedly blocked by China at the behest of Pakistan. JeM had claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. (ANI)