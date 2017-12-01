TTV Dhinakaran files nomination for RK Nagar by-polls, says 'will teach opponents a lesson'

Chennai: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday filed his nomination for the RK Nagar by-polls and said that they will "teach a lesson to their opponents" in the upcoming elections.





Also, speaking about the 'two-leaves' symbol, Dhinakaran said, "Whatever symbol we get, we will accept it and teach lesson to our opponents in upcoming RK Nagar by-polls."





He further said that the 'two-leaves' symbol is the symbol for which "Amma (late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa) stood."



"Two-leaves symbol is the symbol for which Amma stood and it shouldn't go to anti-people and traitor government," said Dhinakaran after filing nomination for RK Nagar by-polls in Chennai.

Yesterday, the ousted AIADMK leader approached the Delhi High Court challenging two-leaves symbol order of the Election Commission (EC).

Earlier in the month, the election watchdog had ruled that the party's faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS) would be entitled to use the name of the party and its reserved symbol, holding that it enjoyed majority in the party's legislative and organisational wings.

Following the ruling, Dhinakaran, while addressing party workers here last week, said, "I will win in RK Nagar by-election and take back 'two leaves' symbol."

Backed by her aunt, Sasikala, Dhinakaran had also laid claim over the symbol after a power tussle ensued in the party following the death of Jayalalithaa.

Dhinakaran is also facing a court case in the two leaves symbol bribery case.

On November 23, a Delhi court pulled up the police once again for not filing supplementary chargesheet against Dhinakaran in the two leaves bribery case, who was granted bail on June 1 after being arrested on April 25.

According to police, arrested middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had tried to bribe the EC officials to get nod for using the symbol for Sasikala's faction of the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, the EC has fixed December 21 as the polling date for the RK Nagar by-elections.