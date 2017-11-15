Tughlaq had also implemented note ban: Yashwant Sinha's dig at Modi

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, former finance minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha today said even the 14th century sultan of Delhi, Muhammad bin Tughlaq, had implemented note ban 700 years back.

Criticising Modi for the controversial move, Sinha said demonetisation had hit the economy to the tune of Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

"There were many '' (king) who brought their own currency. Some even kept previous currency in circulation while introducing the new one. But, there was a700 years back - Muhammad Bin Tughlaq - who introduced his own (currency) while discontinuing the old currency," he said.

"Thus, we can say that demonetisation was done 700 years back. Though Tughlaq is infamous for shifting his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad, he has also done demonetisation," Sinha said. The BJP veteran claimed that the biggest problem of the country was unemployment. "Time is running out to do something for the economy in the current situation," he said. Sinha, who was finance minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre, said demonetisation and GST roll-out were treated just as "media events".