[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): A Turkish national was detained on Saturday after he reached here from Sri Lanka in a fiberglass boat.

The foreigner, identified as Mahir Devrim, 43, was apprehended at about 8:30 pm on Saturday.

He was detained for questioning by Ramanathapuram police at Serankottai seashore when the former was found to be moving suspiciously near the port office.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated in the matter. (ANI)