Turned away by hospital, woman gives birth at railway station

[India], May 23 (ANI): A pregnant woman gave birth in a toilet at Etah railway station after she was allegedly refused to be admitted in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

The doctors of the hospital allegedly turned away the pregnant woman, saying that her condition was not normal.

However, due absence of doctors or medicinal facilities, the baby died shortly after the birth.

The authorities at the railway station took cognizance of the incident, and they called in an ambulance.

"A woman gave birth inside a toilet at the railway station, as soon as we got to know, an ambulance was called, but the new-born could not be saved," a railway official said. (ANI)