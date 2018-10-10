Tushar Mehta appointed Solicitor General of India

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been elevated to the post of Solicitor General of India on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the senior advocate with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020 or until further orders.

The post of Solicitor General had been lying vacant since October 20, 2017, following the resignation of Ranjit Kumar. Solicitor General of India is the second-highest ranked lawyer for the Indian government after the Attorney General.

Mehta was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General, the third-ranking legal advisor for the government, in July 2014. (ANI)