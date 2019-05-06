TV actor Karan Oberoi arrested for raping, blackmailing woman

[India], May 6 (ANI): Television actor Karan Oberoi was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman here, police said.

An FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Oberoi.

According to the police, the actor-model allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

"Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up," they said quoting the FIR.

The accused actor has worked in television series, 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', 'Inside Edge' among others. He also appeared in advertising campaigns of FBB, Royal Enfield Riding Apparel, Aldo, Jack & Jones and Lamborghini. A fashion and fitness model, Oberoi has been active on social media. (ANI)