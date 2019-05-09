TV actor Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody

[India], May 9 (ANI): TV actor Karan Oberoi has been sent to 14-days judicial custody by an Andheri Court in connection with an alleged rape case against him.

Oberoi was arrested on May 6.

An FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Oberoi.

According to the police, the actor allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

"Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up," they said quoting the FIR. (ANI)