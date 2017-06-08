Twenty four candidates from northeast India clear UPSC exam

[India], June 8 (ANI): Twenty four candidates from northeast India have cleared the 2016 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Of the 24, 13 are from Assam and Dibakar Nath is the most successful candidate among them, securing 254th rank.

He shared his journey towards success with ANI.

"I have started my preparation in 2011 onwards. This was my sixth attempt. I have appeared five times in the interview. So, after this long struggle, this success is now a great relief for me. So far as these two months are there before joining the academy, I will try to focus upon my institution and I will try to focus upon bringing awareness regarding civil service examinations in the northeastern region," said Nath, who hails from Nagaon district.

An engineering graduate, Dibakar, besides qualifying the exam, has also been running an academy called Dibakar IAS Classes from Delhi for the last one-and-a-half years.

After graduation, he worked with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for two years before quitting in 2009 to prepare for the UPSC examination.

Another successful candidate from the northeast Yashodhara Das secured the 845th rank.

"Hard work is very important and guidance is a must which can be availed from the Internet, seniors. If these two are maintained well, then one can definitely get success. According to my rank, I will get through the Indian Revenue Service and there is every possible chance to get through the police service, but my aim is the IAS. So, I will try hard and work for betterment," said Yashodhara.

Her parents have been guiding her during her journey of struggle and have taken pride in their daughter's success.

"She has worked really hard to get through this tough exam and this is very important to have excelled in academics and grab success. Since her childhood, what we have observed is that she has been sincere, hard working and very responsible, which I think has shown up through her result. We are really happy," said Yashodhara's mother.

Besides them, Aparajita Das (333), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma (507), Seuj Kr Saikia (676), Dipankar Gogoi (816), Deepjoy Das (849), Tapan Deka (859), Mamoni Doley (928), Abhijit Pegu (1023), Bidisha Chintey (1082), Bandana Dewry (1019) and Manoj Swargiary (1058) are the few candidates who have bagged positions out of a total of 1099 selected candidates across India.

"My journey was full of ups and downs, as at the initial part of my preparation, I did not have any proper guidance. I started preparing in New Delhi; the coaching institute did guide, but everyone has their core competence, their strength and weaknesses. I couldn't understand the pattern. So, from my own weaknesses I have learnt and have made it to this level," said Deepjoy Das from Bokajan town.

Four candidates from Manipur have cleared the exam. Among them is Kshetrimayum Ravikumar, who secured 769th rank.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh, namely Mamu Hage (ranked 691), Chajat Lowang (857) and Duyu Kampu (1081), and also those who cleared the examination from Tripura are Suchismita Kanungoe (261), Tarit Kanti Chakma (730) and Dulnangha Reang (988). Henuka Rai (931) from Gangtok, Sikkim has also cleared the exam. Rai is a PhD scholar and has studied from Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages-preliminary, main and interview-to select candidates for the elite Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Such a feat and success stories of these youths of the nation has set an inspiring example and has ushered hope for many upcoming aspirants. (ANI)