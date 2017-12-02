Twin's family demands strict action against Max hospital

[India], December 2 (ANI): Family members of the newborn, who was declared dead along with his still-born twin by Delhi's Max hospital, have staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital demanding strict action against them.

The Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital on Friday handed over the twins, thinking both to be dead, to the family in plastic bags.

When the twins were brought to the burial ground, the parents just before performing the last rites realised that one of them showed movements inside the bag.

They immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors informed one of the them to be alive. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has asked the Delhi Government to take necessary action over the negligence of Max Hospital. Earlier on Friday, a medical negligence case was registered under section 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the hospital. (ANI)