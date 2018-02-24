Twitter explodes over Attapadi Madhu's murder

16 people arrested for the murder of Madhu (adivasi man) in Kerala. All charged with murder. Names of the accused in order- Hussain, Marakkar, Shamsudeen, Anish, Radhakrishnan, Aboobacker, Siddique, Ubaid, Najeeb, Jaijumon, Abdul Karim, Sajeev, Satheesh, Hareesh, Biju and Muneer. pic.twitter.com/opaZqWoMPO

Kerala CM announced a compensation for the kin of the deceased youth:

The Government of Kerala has announced ₹10 lakhs for the family of the tribal youth, Madhu, who was killed in a mob attack in Palakkad. CM has given directions to the Chief Secretary to disburse the amount forthwith. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) February 24, 2018

Yet, the amount is hardly any consolation given the circumstances that befell Madhu. His hands were tied, he was lynched and people clicked selfies with him. As if that was not enough, when the poor man begged for water, this is what happened:

Just before his death, when Madhu asked for water, he was teased by them and after giving a few drops they dropped the rest of the water on the ground to mock him. https://t.co/sdLnYAmEf5 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) February 24, 2018

Infuriated, Twitterati are posing pertinent questions over the lynching of Madhu who paid with his precious life for a petty crime.

Is it a shame on so-called civilised society?

Today I'm ashamed of my nativity, so are lakhs of Malayalis staying outside Kerala. Madhu stole 1kg rice to sataite his hunger. Callous mob made it a point to lynch the poor tribal man to death. It's a disgrace to a civilised society, for this we owe so much to the @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/72x8YWY27b — Ganesh Radhakrishnan (@gkmadathil) February 23, 2018

I was so saddened by the murder of Madhu. What has happened to Kerala? Such barbarism & inhumanity? CM @vijayanpinarayi you have condemned the killers, but look how "God's own state" has degenerated into lawlessness & lynchings. Shame! — Makarand R Paranjape (@MakrandParanspe) February 24, 2018

Yesterday, a tribal youth lynched to death in Kerala.

Dear "Not in My Name" Brigade, please do rally for Justice. And don't say Not in my Name thing as Culprits have Names, let me tell: Hussain, Damodaran, Abdul, Latheef, Kareem, Ummer, Ubaid, Joseph. And Victim name is Madhu. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 24, 2018

The incident leaves in its wake a trail of doubt as to whether Kerala is God's own country. As one user put it:

Mob brutally lynched 27 yr old Madhu , a tribal man from #Attapadi for stealing the food out of hunger. These goons took selfies before killing him. Shame,Communism has took over humanity#GodsOwnCountry to #GoonsOwnCountry

You can also say - #DevilsOwnCountry pic.twitter.com/Z2nX2KvgZA — Dr. Sandhya A. Patel (@sandhyaAkhl) February 23, 2018

Rest in peace, Madhu:

Dogs and Men in packs are same. They are savage, ruthless and unpredictable. Sorry Madhu, we couldn't feed you nor could our evolution made us Human. #Attapadi #SorryMadhu pic.twitter.com/vDbHyCzz4d — R Krishnaraj (@krishauthor) February 24, 2018

Kummanam Rajasekharan, State President for Kerala BJP, participated in the cremation of Madhu: