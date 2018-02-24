  1. Sify.com
  4. Twitter explodes over Attapadi Madhu's murder

Last Updated: Sat, Feb 24, 2018 23:35 hrs
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Saturday confirmed that sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a "mentally unfit" tribal youth named Madhu. He was attacked in a forest near Palakkad by a mob for alleged theft.

Madhu, who was attacked on Thursday evening, later succumbed to severe injuries in the head, chest and ribs.

Kerala CM announced a compensation for the kin of the deceased youth:

Yet, the amount is hardly any consolation given the circumstances that befell Madhu. His hands were tied, he was lynched and people clicked selfies with him. As if that was not enough, when the poor man begged for water, this is what happened:

Infuriated, Twitterati are posing pertinent questions over the lynching of Madhu who paid with his precious life for a petty crime.

Is it a shame on so-called civilised society?

The incident leaves in its wake a trail of doubt as to whether Kerala is God's own country. As one user put it:

Rest in peace, Madhu:

Kummanam Rajasekharan, State President for Kerala BJP, participated in the cremation of Madhu:



