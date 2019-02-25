Twitter global policy head appears before parliamentary committee

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology head Anurag Thakur on Monday allowed Colin Crowell, Vice President and Global Policy Head of Twitter to appear before the committee today and directed the micro-blogging site to ensure no interference of foreign entities in Indian elections.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Thakur said, “Committee members have explained their point of view in detail. These are all new platforms and ministry is working to frame new guidelines. I am happy that all members raised very valid questions and Twitter also showed seriousness and sent their global public policy head, Colin Corwell. The meeting was conducted in very conducive environment; they gave many answers and rest they will be responding within 10 days.”

“Twitter has been given 10 days to reply in writing to questions that remained unanswered and they may be called again before the Parliamentary Committee,” Thakur added. On being asked about directives issues for ensuring free and fair elections, he said, “In some countries, there were allegations that free and fair elections were hampered and there was foreign interference. Many members were concerned about it and all member were of opinion that there must be completely impartial elections. "Committee members have expressed that it is necessary to ensure free and fair elections. It is imperative that these social media companies must meet with election commission from time to time to ensure better coordination," he said. Thakur also informed that there will be another meeting with other social media platforms and said, “On March 6 Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram officials will present themselves before the committee.” Earlier on February, 11, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology had passed a resolution unanimously stating that they would not meet any junior Twitter officials and asked senior members or CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before it. (ANI)