Twitter official has come to explain, understand our concerns: Salman Khurshid

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that the Vice President and Global Policy Head of Twitter Colin Crowell has come here to explain and understand concerns about the way microblogging platform is used.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "This is a worldwide concern, the use of Internet for influences. They have been asked to come and explain and to understand our concerns. I hope what we will do will give us full protection in terms of our institutional integrity, but will not make us appear as though we interfere in independent thinking and voice. The right balance is important."

Parliamentary Committee Information Technology head Anurag Thakur on Monday allowed Colin Crowell, Vice President and Global Policy Head of Twitter to appear before the committee on Monday and directed the micro-blogging site to ensure no interference of foreign entities in Indian elections. “Twitter has been given 10 days to reply in writing to questions that remained unanswered and they may be called again before the Parliamentary Committee,” Thakur added. He also informed that there will be another meeting with other social media platforms and said, “On March 6 Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram officials will present themselves before the committee.” Earlier on February, 11, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology had passed a resolution unanimously stating that they would not meet any junior Twitter officials and asked senior members or CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before it. (ANI)