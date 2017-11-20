Twitter shocker! Hospital sloppiness claims 7-year-old; parents billed Rs 18 lakhs

One of my batchmate's 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it. Corrupt assholes.

@DopeFloat claimed that Fortis Hospital may have led to the death of a 7-year-old, the daughter of a friend, and even alleged wrongdoing on the part of the hospital.

In his Tweets, @DopeFloat charged the hospital with billing an acquaintance for a whopping 660 syringes which he adds were used to pump a "7 year old with an average of 40 syringes a day."

The tweet also alleges that the parents of the child "kept insisting on MRI/CT Scan to check if she was even alive since she was on ventilator since day 5."

Doctors kept refusing and delaying scans citing ventilator despite repeated requests. CT scans are possible with ventilator. When the finally did, the brain damage was extensive.

Shocking: Sugar strips available at INR 13/strip billed at INR 200 per strip on Fortis Healthcare website. Image: @DopeFloat/Twitter

Revealing the callousness of the hospital the tweets also claim that the family was asked to procure an ambulance from another hospital (since death in their ambulance also counts as death under Fortis care). "The family had to do rounds of multiple hospitals to close this and finally, found one," @DopeFloat adds.

"The final hospital declared the girl brought dead, thus apparently helping Fortis absolve their duties. As a closing stroke, after the family cleared the massive bills, Fortis asked the family to go back and pay for the gown the kid was wearing since her clothes wont fit," he added.

When the family disagreed, Fortis refused to release the patient, forced family to sign a "Leave-Against-Medical-Advice" form, and refused to provide ambulance since that would record a Dengue death at Fortis. — D (@DopeFloat) November 19, 2017

As a footnote. The final count of gloves was ~1600. Nothing else changes in terms of the wrongdoing or the numbers - but just staying clean. — D (@DopeFloat) November 19, 2017

The hospital charged the parents of the little child with a staggering 660 syringes. Image: @DopeFloat/Twitter

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda‏ responded to the tweets.

Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in .We will take all the necessary action. https://t.co/dq273L66cK — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 20, 2017

NDA Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrashekhar also retweeted @DopeFloat's status to Nadda. In his tweet, Chandrashekhar claimed that there was a 'need to evolve regulation to protect patients and consumers from profiteering and exploitation by private hospitals'.

Dear @JPNadda ji - theres a need to evolve a way/regulator/law to protect patients n Hospital consumers from profiteering n exploitatn by few private hospitals. Like #RERA for homebuyers. ! @PMOIndia @narendramodi https://t.co/nqQU8SIBwS — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) November 20, 2017

Other users also commented on the situation, adding that they had been at the receiving end of the hospital's dismal attitude.

Happened with my Aunt's new born baby,5 Lacs for 22 days and ultimately he ...,in the same hospital. — Youth For India (@youthwithindia) November 18, 2017