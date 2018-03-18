Twitter tales: Happy Sunday across the world

When Sunday is not yet done
Monday hasn't yet begun
Pause, reflect, be at ease
Smile with some "Happy Sunday" tweets.
Happy Sun's Day!
If you project an image of the Sun with no filters you'll see that its color is white. if you do this near sunrise or sunset it can have a reddish tint. The images from @NASASun seen here show invisible light from the Sun that has been colorized.#Sunday pic.twitter.com/Cx7tMBFD2S— Bryan Mendez (@bryanjmendez) March 18, 2018
#happysunday from #Northumberland where Spring is springing pic.twitter.com/GPEOeFgt7b— Whitelee Cottages (@WhiteleeFarm) March 18, 2018
Sunday in South Beach is always... #HappySunday #ArtInTheSky #BestWeather #SundayFunDay #WorldwideProperties pic.twitter.com/nkyGIz7ZaK— Worldwide Properties (@WWPSouthOf5th) March 18, 2018
Abyssinian elegance #tinycat #abyssiniansofinstagram #vermontcat #vermontcatlife #happysunday https://t.co/m0Y1xkwR7Z pic.twitter.com/GRGQEJpMj8— VT4Cats (@vt4cats) March 18, 2018
#HappySunday! Enjoy the fresh air and beautiful sights around you with these top hiking trails https://t.co/OkAGCGTXxo pic.twitter.com/vP6t3Ao4Ly— Jan David Tepper DPM (@DrJanDTepper) March 18, 2018
Tight squeeze in Dublin! Morning snow adventure! #summerinireland #HappySunday pic.twitter.com/qggeH5tM3l— Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) March 18, 2018
Be thankful for what you have... #HappySunday #PositiveMentalAttitude #BePositive #Thankful pic.twitter.com/YAE7F0mzPy— Laura Isunza (@laura_isunza) March 18, 2018
2 days til the #FirstDayofSpring & the#CreativeSpringBoard challenge with @wildesart #HappySunday ! Well,here is everything I need to put my sculpture together! If only I could just snap my fingers pic.twitter.com/av86fRcjnH— Sparkwork Studio (@SparkworkStudio) March 18, 2018
Happy Sunday! Wherever you go, you can take Ring Baked Tofu Donuts with you! It is small enough to fit your bag or pocket even ;) Where do you take your Ring donuts? #happysunday #picoftheday #ringbtd #donuts #sweet #yummy pic.twitter.com/dyY6H0qZbL— RingBakedTofuDonuts (@RingBtd) March 18, 2018
It's finally #Sunday! All I need to wear is my #pjs! #weekend #lazysunday #cuddleday #hkm #hunkemöller #hunkemoller_gr pic.twitter.com/D5OmfvEid1— Hunkemöller Greece (@Hunkemoller_GR) March 18, 2018
THUMP THUMP (x12) WHOMP! Sound of #cats on #sunday morning as they chase each other down the chairs, around the basement up the stairs through the living room down the stairs... not sure what’s up but a great sound;) #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/nJMAZ6SJR3— Katie Valentino (@Katiescribe) March 18, 2018
Say hello to Fred!! Our little #snowman creation!! #sundayfunday #sunday #selfie #smile #manchesterunited #fredthered pic.twitter.com/Ny6R5tHEsl— Rossi01 (@WeBeManUnited) March 18, 2018
Hope your weekend brings you a wonderful week.#weekend #Sunday pic.twitter.com/AkMSwTy1nH— Heather Mcseveney (@HeatherMc7ey) March 18, 2018
Hushed is the night; go to bed
Hope you have a great week ahead!