Twitter verifies JD-S CM candidate Kumaraswamy's handle

[India], May 15 (ANI): Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a decent lead in Karnataka election results, Twitter on Tuesday verified Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) chief ministerial candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy's handle.

Kumaraswamy has 12,716 followers on Twitter, which introduces him as the former chief minister of Karnataka and JD(S) State president.

As the counting of votes is still underway, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka assembly elections with 104 seats with Congress and JD-S and other trailing behind with 72, 40 and 2 seats respectively.

It is to be noted that the Congress and JD-S have agreed to forge an alliance to prove the majority. As the BJP is falling short of the majority number of 112 to form the government; the ball is now in Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's court to take this major decision to whether call the single largest party i.e. BJP or the coalition party to stake its claims to form the next government in Karnataka.(ANI)