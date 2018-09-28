Twitterverse divided over Sabarimala verdict

[India], Sept 28: The Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala temple entry issue has garnered a mixed bag of emotions on social media.

While the verdict, which removed all entry restrictions placed on women by the temple, has been hailed as a step towards gender equality, it has also invited the ire of people who believe that the court should not intervene in matters of religion or religious practices.

Two hashtags-#ReadyToWait which was against the verdict, and #RightToPray which supported the verdict-did the rounds amongst Twitterverse, who took opposing stands on the dismissal of restrictions.

A lot of Twitter users came forward and celebrated the verdict for ending gender discrimination. One user supported the "evolution of cultural values" while thanking the Supreme Court for their step towards ending gender discrimination in places of worship. Another user wrote "Women of all age groups can enter Sabarimala. To those who disagree, a woman brought you into this world. Menstruation is nature's way of telling us that our bodies are capable of giving birth. If there is anything impure, it is your thoughts" On the other hand, users voiced that they perceived the ruling as a threat to traditions. One user stated that "The phenomenon of universalization of rights as "advancement" constitutes a sort of subtle destruction not only of traditional cultures but ultimately the destruction of the nucleus of great cultures". Another user launched a jarring critique by stating "Nuances of Sanathan Dharma,800 years of customs pertaining to temple, it's Sthala Purana are all destroyed by one judgement. Ardent women devotees will never break the established custom, wondering who and what type of women will be benefitted? SC is once again wrong". The ruling was made by a 5-judge bench on Friday and was passed with a 4-1 majority. Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman judge on the bench, was the sole dissenter. (ANI)