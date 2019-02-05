Two and a half men are destroying nation, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): Two and a half men are destroying the nation, said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday in an open letter to the people, citing developments in West Bengal.

“Two and a half men, and a media that has been corrupted by their sycophantic portrayal, are destroying our nation and everything it stands for,” he said in the letter, but nowhere cleared who the ‘two and a half men' were.

“Today the attack on the state of Bengal is not only an attack on the values and tenets of the Constitution but also an attack on the dreams of our founding fathers. In fact, all of the founding fathers stood in direct opposition to the views espoused by the BJP and their ideological forefathers, the RSS,” said Yadav in the letter, which he shared on his Twitter account.

Asserting that developments in Bengal are a cause of concern for all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation, the Samajwadi Party chief said: “The country’s sovereignty and natural resources are sold to famous few industrialists, who fund the BJP.” Yadav said: “BJP delivers policies that benefit them. Every minority in the country lives in fear of lynch mobs fuelled by rumours spread by BJP’s IT cells—Internet Terrorist cells.” “This is just one of many nakedly political attacks being orchestrated across the country by two and a half men who run this country,” he said. “You may well believe that we need a strong man in charge of this country and that this type of person can deliver us from corruption and chaos but our Prime Minister is far from a strong man. To quote his own Cabinet minister and colleague Mr Nitin Gadkari, ‘one, who cannot manage his home, cannot manage the country.” “The formula is simple—unfriendly politicians in power are to be embroiled in legal battles, buried under false charges, attacked as anti-nationals and seditious, and their states set aflame using sectarian methods at the disposal of the government,” added Yadav. Yadav also gave a call to administrative officials and different national institutions to ‘fight with integrity.’ “I call upon our judiciary, the CBI, the IAS, the IPS, and all our other national institutions to prevail against the constant attacks on them and fight with integrity,” he said. “I call upon them to stand up for due process so that they do not act as an election agent for a particular party. I call upon our fellow Indians who work at these institutions to stand up and be counted and I pray that our fellow Indians who work in the media will speak the truth without fear or favour,” he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who on Tuesday ended her dharna started on Sunday night after the CBI’s attempt to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, said that she would take her fight against the Central government to Delhi next week. (ANI)