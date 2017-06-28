Two apprehended with ammunition in Nagaland

[India], June 28 (ANI): The 41 Assam Rifles division of the Indian Army on Wednesday arrested two individuals who had in their possession a pistol, one air gun, two live rounds of ammunition and were driving around in an unregistered car.

Based on specific information regarding the movement of suspected arms dealers along NH- 29, the 41 Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) and police personnel established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Patkai Bridge in Dimapur.

At the MVCP, troops of the Assam Rifles intercepted a suspected vehicle and apprehended two individuals. They recovered one PT 32 mm pistol with two magazines, one air gun, two live rounds of pt 32 mm and one Maruti Gypsy without any registration number.

The two individuals along with the recovered items were handed over to personnel at the Diphupar Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)