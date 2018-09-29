Two arms suppliers nabbed with 9 pistols

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Haryana Police have arrested two arms suppliers of Uttar Pradesh and seized nine pistols from them.

A spokesman of the police department said that the accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, a resident of village Alamgirpur and Munender alias Rinku, a resident of Akhapur in Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from Patiala Chowk in Jind by a team of Detective staff following a tip-off.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been supplying illegal arms in Jind area for a long time.

He said that police got secret information of two individuals near Railway road at Patiala Chowk in possession of illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, the police team nabbed the duo. When searched, the team found 5 pistols from Gurjeet whereas four pistols were recovered from Munender. The two accused would be produced before the court so that others involved can be nabbed. Meanwhile, Director General of Police, B.S. Sandhu appreciated the Jind Police for their relentless efforts for reducing the crime rate significantly. Detective staff of Jind Police have successfully busted a racket of arms suppliers of Uttar Pradesh and recovered 16 pistols during the last one week. (ANI)