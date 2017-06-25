Two army soldiers injured in Srinagar encounter

[India], June 25 (ANI): Two army personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area on Sunday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively to the firing from across the border that began around 6.30 a.m.

On Saturday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector. (ANI)