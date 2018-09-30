Two arrested, counterfeit currency seized in New Delhi

[India], Sep 29 (ANI): Two people were arrested in possession of fake currency notes of face value Rs. 1.23 lakh, the police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made on Friday by a police team that also seized a printing machine, bundles of plain papers used for making counterfeit currency, two cartridges of a printer, four cutters, four steel cables, and one set of coloured metal wires used in currency notes.

The accused were identified as Manish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh in Noida, and Naeem Ansari, a resident of Bulandshahar in the same state.

During the interrogation, the accused, Manish, said that the duo was making counterfeit currency in Delhi and stayed in the national capital for one last month by renting a house in a locality in Hari Nagar. The interrogation further revealed that both Manish and Naeem sold these fake notes at 10 per cent of the actual value and disposed of these notes for Rs 1.5 lakh. Investigation on the matter is underway. (ANI)