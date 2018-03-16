Two arrested for ant-India slogans in Bihar

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Friday arrested two men in connection with the anti-India slogan in Araria.

The police have arrested Sultan Aazmi and Shehjad over a viral video that showed three persons raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

Earlier on Thursday evening, a protest broke out in Araria demanding action against three men after a video surfaced on the internet showing them raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

After the video surfaced, police were on a look out of the absconding men seen in the video.

Araria witnessed polling on March 11 as by-elections were necessitated in the parliamentary constituency following Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammed Taslimuddin's death last year. His son Sarfaraz Alam on Wednesday won the by-election.(ANI)