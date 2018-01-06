Two arrested for conning civilians

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two persons who used to con people and steal their ATM cards.

The police suspect this gang has carried out a hundred similar acts.

The accused, identified as Sanjay and Imran, mostly used to target the elderly and people, who faced difficulties in taking out money from the ATM.

One such incident took place in Delhi's Kalkaji area on July 5, 2016 wherein they were caught.

According to the police, the duo has carried out such incidents from Delhi to Western Uttar Pradesh.

"There are 16 such cases already registered against both of them and we have recovered 23 ATM cards from them," the police said. (ANI)