Two arrested in Morena deputy ranger's death case

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested two people in connection with the death of Morena Deputy Ranger Subedar Singh Kushwaha, who was allegedly hit by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand on September 7.

The tractor has also been seized by the police, and further investigation in the matter is underway.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased officer.

Kushwaha was allegedly crushed to death by a tractor ferrying illegally mined sand in Morena district on September 7, while he was attempting to stop the tractor. (ANI)