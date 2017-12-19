Two arrested in murder of former BJP MP's son

[India] December 18 (ANI): Two history-sheeters were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Vaibhav Tiwari, son of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prem Prakash Tiwari.

The duo, identified as Suraj Shukla and Vikram, allegedly shot Tiwari outside his apartment on Saturday night.

They fled the spot and Tiwari was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar on Saturday announced Rs. 20,000 bounty on each of the accused.

The police also recovered Rs. 30 lakh cash from Shukla's residence. According to reports, Shukla and Tiwari were close aides but had a scuffle due to internal disputes. (ANI)