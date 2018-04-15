Two arrested on charges of rape

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Sunday after a woman who was known to one of them, accused them of raping her in their car on Yamuna Expressway.

The girl alleged that the men offered to drop her to Mathura when she was on her way back from her office in Noida and raped her.

This incident comes to light amidst a rise in the number of crimes against women in the country.

Recently, the country has been on the boil over Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

Several protests are also being held in various parts of the country over the same. (ANI)