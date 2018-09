Guwahati (Assam): At least two men were arrested by Assam Police for disguising as bank officers and duping people by cloning their ATM cards.

Both accused, the native of Haryana, were arrested near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday.

At least 43 blank ATM cards, one laptop, swipe machine, three mobile handsets, and Rs 20,000 in cash were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered in this regard. The further probe is underway.