Two brothers shot dead in Lucknow

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Two brothers were shot dead after being beaten up by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Thakurganj area on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Imran and Armaan, were travelling in a car when they were attacked by the unidentified men. Their family suspects that an old rivalry is behind the killing of the duo.

Speaking to ANI, the mother of the deceased said, "They left home during the night without informing anyone. We came to know about the incident at around 11 pm. They had a fight during Ramazan with one of the neighbours. Besides that, they did not have any rivalry with anyone."

An eyewitness also told ANI, that he came to know about the incident after hearing gunshots from the nearby spot. "I was standing near the incident spot when I heard people abusing each other and the sound of gunshots. My shop is located hardly 50 meters away from the incident spot," he said. The investigation into the case is underway and more details are awaited in the matter. The duo's murder came just a few days after Vivek Tiwari, an Apple executive, was allegedly shot by a police constable on the left side of his chin for refusing to stop his car on September 29. (ANI)