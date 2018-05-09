Two BSF jawans killed in Manipur blast

[India] May 08 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Manipur on Wednesday.

The blast took place at 1330 hrs inside the variety store situated on the roadside of Imphal - Dimapur road, which is South Eastern corner of BSF SHQ Koirengi campus.

"Two BSF constables on road protection duty - Sanjay Tirkey and NN Meetei - sustained severe splinter injury. Store owner Mrs Ichan Meetei was also severely injured in the blast," said a BSF official.

Injured jawans and store owner were immediately rushed to RIMS Hospital Imphal, where both the BSF jawans succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)