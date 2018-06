[India], June 30 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were looted of valuables in the waiting room at Old Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

The robbers mugged the clothes, luggage and watches of the jawans.

One of the victims, Sudhakar Tiwari told ANI, "We are normally alert, but thought this waiting room is a secure place so relaxed."

The Divisional Railway Manager has begun the investigation in the matter. (ANI)