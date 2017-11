[India], Nov 25 (ANI): Unidentified men shot two businessmen on Friday, killing one and injuring another near Chhapra bus stand, in Saran district, 80 km northwest of Patna.

The incident took place when the duo was on their way to the bus stand in Chapra after collecting some money from retailers.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was shot dead in Saran's Marhaura area. (ANI)