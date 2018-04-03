Two children killed after wall collapses in Telangana's Medchal

Medchal: Two children were killed in Telangana's Medchal on Monday evening after a dilapidated wall collapsed while they were playing near it.





Two other children were also injured in the incident that took place near Shamirpet area. The injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.



The body of the deceased, aged six and seven, were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

According to Circle Inspector, Shameerpet Police Station, the wall collapsed as it was in bad condition.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and an investigation is underway.