Two civilians injured in terrorist attack in J-K

[India], May 8 (ANI): Two civilians were injured after terrorists opened fire in Zainapora area of the district here on Wednesday, said officials.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details of the incident are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist hideout was busted by security forces at a village in Ganderbal district. Two wireless walkie-talkie sets and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, eight detonators and two grenade pins, were recovered from the site.

On May 6, a civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Degwar village of state's Poonch district. The civilian received bullet injury on his head during ceasefire violation that took place on Sunday at around 8:30 pm. (ANI)