Two CMs tweet support to Yashwant Sinha's farmer protests

New Delhi: Two opposition chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have tweeted support for senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, after he was detained on Monday, during his sit-in over the demands of farmers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her "full support" to the former Union minister in his fight for the cause of farmers and said she was concerned about the BJP veteran, who was detained by the Maharashtra Police. She said she was sending Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi to meet Sinha, who was detained at Akola in Maharashtra last evening while protesting along with hundreds of farmers against the government's alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators of the Vidarbha region.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his support to Yashwant Sinha saying, "Why has Sh Yashwant Sinhaji been arrested? Insane. He shud be released immediately." Pavan K Verma, who is the national spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, said it was "worrying that senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has been arrested on orders of a BJP government, for the crime of protesting against the administration's apathy towards cotton and soybean farmers in Vidarbha. Sinha was detained by police in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday evening while protesting against the government's "apathy" towards farmers of the Vidarbha region.