[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): Two coaches of the Katni-Chopan passenger train were derailed on Sunday near Khanna Banjari Station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district.

However, there is no loss of lives or injuries reported so far.

Meanwhile, repairing work is underway.

This comes a day after five coaches of the Katni-Chopan passenger train were derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district, leaving eight passengers injured. (ANI)