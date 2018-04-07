Two cops awarded for thwarting robbery gang

[India], Apr. 07 (ANI): The Delhi Police Commissioner awarded two policemen- Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Naresh Kumar and Head Constable (HC) Narendra Kumar- on Saturday with the 'Asadharan Karya Puraskar' and an out-of-turn promotion respectively for thwarting a gang of robbers, who, upon being intercepted, attacked the police personnel.

The two officers, who were also assigned the task of gathering leads on a murder case, were on anti-robbery patrol on Rohtak Road last night when they came upon a group of suspicious youths. Upon inspection, the youths turned violent, one of them drawing a knife, with which he stabbed officer Narendra several times.

With a little help from the public, the officers managed to disarm and subdue the group, following which the injured (Narendra) was rushed to the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh. A case under Sections 186, 353, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the culprits, who upon further investigations, were revealed to be connected to numerous cases of robbery, theft, attempts to murder, burglaries, house theft and attempts to culpable homicide etc. In recognition of the gallantry act and excellent combat skills exhibited by officers Narendra and Naresh, the Commissioner of Police of Delhi granted them an out of turn promotion to the immidiate higher rank of Assistant Sub Inspector and the 'Asadharan Karya Puraskar' respectively. (ANI)