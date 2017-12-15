Two cricket betting rackets busted in Hyderabad, five arrested

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Five people have been arrested and Rs 2,87,150 recovered from their possession after Commissioner's Task Force South zone team busted two cricket betting rackets.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya Kumar told ANI on Thursday said that the accused collected huge betting amounts during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.

The teams formed two separate teams and conducted simultaneous raids and arrested the five accused.

They have been identified as Deepesh Jain, Shaik Faran, Neeraj Malani, Sanjay Gujarathi and Neelesh Kumar. One LED TV, two laptops, in which the betting software was installed, and 12 cell phones were recovered from their possession. Further investigation is on to arrest two more accused at large. (ANI)